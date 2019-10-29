Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 292 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.38. 45,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.96.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

