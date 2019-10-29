Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

DIS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.02. 1,598,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,311. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $235.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

