Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.53.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 492,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,963 shares of company stock valued at $392,181. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

