Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30-11.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.55. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $16.80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.67 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.33.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.68. 760,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,248. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

