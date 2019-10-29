Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30-11.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.55. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $16.80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.67 billion.
A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.33.
Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.68. 760,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,248. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
