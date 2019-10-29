Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 70.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

NYSE:MOH opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

