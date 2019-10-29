Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $216,113.46 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.69. The stock had a trading volume of 835,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,802. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
