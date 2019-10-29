Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $216,113.46 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.69. The stock had a trading volume of 835,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,802. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,057,000 after acquiring an additional 232,384 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,845,000 after acquiring an additional 614,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,332,000 after acquiring an additional 172,676 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.