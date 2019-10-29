Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Receives $38.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

MINI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

MINI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

