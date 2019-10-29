Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.85 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.61.

NASDAQ CY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $68,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,579.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,163,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,380. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 72,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

