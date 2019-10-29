Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

MITK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 118,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $385.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $86,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $100,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

