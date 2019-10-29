Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Short Interest Update

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 688,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

MGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 925.52% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.