MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.74

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 2102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

