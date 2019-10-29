Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,063 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,176 shares of company stock worth $46,660,857. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average is $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,073.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

