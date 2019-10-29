MicroBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,576.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $11,576.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004071 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.