Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIK. ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of MIK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,394. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

