MIB Coin Reaches Market Cap of $354,254.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $354,254.00 and $1,323.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011075 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001048 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 340,198,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,896,564 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.