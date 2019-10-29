MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of MGM Resorts International worth $23,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,520 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,924 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,767,000 after acquiring an additional 441,381 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after acquiring an additional 883,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,311,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,737,000 after acquiring an additional 172,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.48. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,126.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,126.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

