MGIC Investment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,166 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,788% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

