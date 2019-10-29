MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Bayview Asset Management LLC

Bayview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,930,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 599,897 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up 15.5% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $49,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.