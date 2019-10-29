Metronome Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $471,931.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00005928 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $18.94 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,415,200 coins and its circulating supply is 9,653,076 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

