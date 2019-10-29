Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 882,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,992,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,755,000 after buying an additional 265,132 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $113.71. 44,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,716. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

