Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.12-5.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5-47.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.88 billion.

NYSE MRK opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

