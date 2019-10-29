Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 867 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at $799,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 272,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 78.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $934,765.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock worth $300,453,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

