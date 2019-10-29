Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSON shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

MSON stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Misonix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

