Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

