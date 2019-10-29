Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $116,479,000 after buying an additional 1,043,745 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,444,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 673,865 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,721,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

