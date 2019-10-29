Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,058.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,077.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,028.38. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $832.88 and a 52 week high of $1,104.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 27.13%.

In other news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total value of $1,086,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,402.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.