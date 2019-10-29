Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,365 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 1,383.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TITN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $8,449,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 61.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

