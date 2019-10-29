Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Receives $87.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

MDSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $92.22. 7,354,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Medidata Solutions has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

