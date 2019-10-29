Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 5,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

