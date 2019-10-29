Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mechel PAO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Mechel PAO from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mechel PAO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of MTL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 13,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Mechel PAO has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

