Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Boeing by 83.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,839. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.