Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $5.21 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 72.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 242,924 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 166.4% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after purchasing an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

GE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. 20,803,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,997,928. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

