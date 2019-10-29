Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $17.37 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 29,426,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,540,664. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $297.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

