Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,608 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,566,471. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

