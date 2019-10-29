Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,799 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Adobe by 77,287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647,669 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average of $283.83. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

