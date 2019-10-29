MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. MDJM has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.90.

Get MDJM alerts:

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.