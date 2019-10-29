MCP Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 8th

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from MCP Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

MXT opened at A$2.07 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.05. MCP Master Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.11 ($1.50).

About MCP Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

