McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 76,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

In other news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

