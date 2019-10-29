MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MXL. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of MXL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 1,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $225,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 11,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $249,418.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,752.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,175 shares of company stock valued at $998,488 and have sold 136,732 shares valued at $2,905,007. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 219,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 56.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MaxLinear by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

