Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Update

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $459.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.66. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXR. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

