Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 5,932 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,988. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.33.

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.31. 41,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

