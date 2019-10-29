Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.