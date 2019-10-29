Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 85.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,627 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after acquiring an additional 143,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after acquiring an additional 378,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after acquiring an additional 117,564 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.81. 90,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

