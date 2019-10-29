Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.90. Matinas BioPharma shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 19,847 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

In other Matinas BioPharma news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 125,050 shares of company stock worth $89,242 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

