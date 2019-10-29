Matchpool (GUP) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $258,538.00 and $879.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01492518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00113641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.