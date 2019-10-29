Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTCH opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Match Group has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,607.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Match Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

