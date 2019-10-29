MASTERNET (MASH) Market Cap Achieves $9,929.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $9,929.00 and approximately $355.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00216172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.01482945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00116900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

