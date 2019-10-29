Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,920 shares of company stock worth $34,871,273 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.88. 3,483,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,653. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

