Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 4,758,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $42,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 64,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,619,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,676.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,232. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

