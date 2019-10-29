Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

